Speaker serves as neutral custodian, House cannot run by rules of a party: Amit Shah slams Oppn

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that the Lok Sabha speaker serves as a neutral custodian, representing both the ruling party and the opposition, and asserted that the House will be run by its own rules and not by the rules of a party, as he slammed the no-confidence resolution brought against Om Birla.

Responding to a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the resolution moved by the opposition for the removal of Birla as the speaker, Shah said it is not an ordinary occurrence as after nearly four decades, such a motion has been brought against the speaker.

He said it was unfortunate for Parliamentary politics that some opposition parties were questioning the integrity of the speaker.

Shah said the BJP has been in opposition for the longest period of time, but the party has never brought a no-confidence motion against the speaker.

"According to the established history of this House, its proceedings are conducted on the basis of mutual trust. The speaker serves as a neutral custodian, representing both the ruling party and the opposition. It is unfortunate for parliamentary politics that a resolution for the removal of the speaker has come," he said.

Shah said the opposition raised questions on Birla's integrity and contended that it was akin to questioning the country's democratic processes.

"We can speak of our rights, but no one can violate the rules of the House. We may not agree with the speaker's ruling, but it is binding and cannot be doubted. When the BJP was in the opposition, it never brought a no-confidence motion against the speaker," he said.

The home minister said that after nearly four decades, a no-confidence motion has once again been brought against the Lok Sabha Speaker.

"This is a regrettable event for both Parliamentary politics and the House. Because the speaker does not belong to any party, the speaker belongs to the House. The House will be run by its rules, not by the rules of a party," he said.

Shah said in India's parliamentary history, three times a no-confidence motion against the speaker of the Lok Sabha was introduced in the House, but neither the BJP nor the NDA has ever brought such a motion.

He said that for 75 years, the two Houses of Parliament have deepened the foundation of the country's democracy, but the opposition now has, in a way, cast a question mark on this credibility.

"The House runs on mutual trust. For both the ruling side and the opposition, the speakers of the House serve as custodians. That is why rules have been made. This House is not some fair or festival. Here, one must proceed according to the rules. No one has the right to speak in a manner that the rules of the House do not permit, no matter who they are," he said.

The home minister said it is highly regrettable and condemnable when the opposition questions the integrity of a decision by the speaker.

"This is a very unfortunate... To oppose the government, you are raising questions on the speaker, who is a symbol of the dignity of democracy," he said, hitting out at the opposition.

Shah said the speaker has the right to expunge unparliamentary words, and any such language must be removed from parliamentary records.

"I want to say that you can protect your rights, but those who live under the illusion of privilege are not protected by their party or the public either... that's why they are diminishing," he said.