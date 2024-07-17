Speaker Om Birla expresses concern over adverse impact of climate change

Kota (Rajasthan): Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota MP Om Birla on Wednesday expressed concern over the adverse impact of climate change and urged people to make sincere efforts to check the same. At least 11 lakh trees will be planted in the coming years in Kota and Bundi districts as part of 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam' campaign for plantation, Birla said. The Lok Sabha Speaker was addressing a public gathering after planting a tree under the campaign at Guru Gobind Singh Park in Vallabhbari area here. ''We should be sincere and serious enough about climate change to perceive its adverse impact not only on the present generation, but also on the generations to come,'' Birla said.

By plating a tree in the name of one's mother, one should bring it up and protect it until it grows up, he further said. As the mother brings up the child, in the same way we should nourish and protect the tree, Birla said. ''We worship tree, it is our culture and upbringing so it is our duty and responsibility to serve the mother earth,'' Birla said. Birla also appreciated the people of Indore (Madhya Pradesh) for their concern for trees and climate change. Birla reached here on Wednesday early morning on a one-day visit to his hometown, and is scheduled to return to Delhi at night on the same day.