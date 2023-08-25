Speaker asks Bhunia if Khejuri water can be used for irrigation

Kolkata: Speaker Biman Banerjee on Wednesday asked state Minister in-charge of Water Resources Investigation and Development department Manas Bhunia to take the initiative in exploring whether water from Khejuri River in East Midnapore can be used for the purpose of irrigation in agricultural lands. During the question answer session in the state Assembly on Wednesday, BJP legislator from Khejuri Santanu Pramanik asked Bhunia whether the less saline water of River Khejuri can be freed from salt and utilised for irrigation purposes.

