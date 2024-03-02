Spanish tourist gang-raped in J’khand, 3 held

A tourist from Spain was allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, police said on Saturday.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident and a manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining accused, while a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the incident, they said.

The incident took place at Kurumahat in Hansdiha police station area, around 300 km from the state capital Ranchi, on Friday night when a tourist couple from Spain was spending the night at a makeshift tent.

The couple had reached Dumka from Bangladesh on two motorcycles and were en route to Bihar and then Nepal.

“An investigation is underway, and forensic teams have visited the spot. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident and a manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining accused.

“An SIT (special investigation team) has been formed and all necessary legal action will be taken,” a senior official said.

The survivor has been admitted to a hospital, the official added.

Dumka Superintendent of Police Pitambar Singh Kherwar said Hansdiha police patrolling team found two people on the side of the road around 11 pm on Friday.

“The patrolling team sensed that something had happened to them. Since they were speaking in Spanish, the police could not understand what they were saying. However, the policemen brought them to a local hospital assuming they needed some treatment,” he said.

The Spanish couple told doctors about the incident of sexual assault, he said.

“We were informed about the incident around 1.30 am on Saturday. The investigation started as soon as we received the information. We spoke to the victim. Thereafter, we detained some people and during interrogation, they admitted their involvement. The accused also took some other names. We have formed a team and raids are being conducted to nab the other accused. We are also taking the help of a forensic team and the CID in this regard,” he said.

The SP said that police were not informed earlier about the arrival of any foreign tourists in Dumka.

Meanwhile, another official, on condition of anonymity, said seven to eight local youths were involved in the incident.

The official said a massive manhunt is on to nab the culprits.

The issue was raised in the Jharkhand Assembly during its concluding day of the Budget session on Saturday.