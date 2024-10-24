‘Spanish Prez Pedro Sanchez to visit India from Oct 27-29’

New Delhi: Spanish President Pedro Sanchez will be on an official visit to India from October 27-29 during which he will hold delegation level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a boost to bilateral ties, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Wednesday.

“This will be his first visit to India. The visit of the President of Spain is taking place

after 18 years,” the MEA said.

Prime Minister Modi and President Sanchez have met several times earlier on the sidelines of multilateral meetings.

“At the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, President of the Government of Spain Pedro Sanchez, accompanied by his spouse Begona Gomez will pay an official visit to India from October 27-29,” it said.