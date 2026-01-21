Spain’s FM calls on Murmu, reaffirms strong India–Spain ties

New Delhi: José Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, underscoring the deepening partnership between the two countries.



Welcoming the Spanish Foreign Minister, President Murmu noted that India–Spain relations date back centuries and are rooted in trade, cultural exchanges and shared values of democracy and pluralism. She highlighted that 2026 marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations, which is being commemorated as the India–Spain Dual Year of Culture, Tourism and Artificial Intelligence.

The President said that economic ties between India and Spain have been steadily expanding, with growing trade and investment flows. She observed that Spain’s expertise in engineering, railways, renewable energy, urban services, and defence aerospace aligns well with India’s development priorities. Expressing optimism, she said the proposed India–European Union Free Trade Agreement would further strengthen bilateral trade and economic cooperation. Emphasising the importance of multilateral engagement, President Murmu said India and Spain should continue to work closely on platforms such as the United Nations and the G20 to advance shared objectives of peace and prosperity.