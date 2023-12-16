SP urges early seat-sharing accord for INDIA bloc ahead of 2024 LS elections

LUCKNOW: Ram Gopal Yadav, the secretary-general of the Samajwadi Party, has emphasised the urgency for the INDIA bloc to finalise its seat-sharing arrangement promptly.



Speaking ahead of the fourth meeting scheduled for December 19, Yadav stressed the need for a harmonious negotiation to ensure the effectiveness of the coalition in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Yadav, addressing media, underscored that regardless of recent Assembly election outcomes, the caste census would retain its pivotal role in the Opposition’s 2024 campaign. Notably, he signalled the resolution of SP-Congress dispute over Assembly seats in MP.

“The 2024 general elections are our sole priority. The dominant parties in each state, such as Trinamool Congress, DMK, RJD-JD(U), and Samajwadi Party, should lead in formulating the seat-sharing formula. Cooperation among all parties is crucial to arriving at an acceptable formula for the INDIA bloc to present a formidable alternative in 2024,” stated Yadav.

The INDIA bloc’s fourth meeting gains significance following the Congress’s setbacks in Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Parties within the bloc are expected to outline the seat-sharing roadmap and finalise joint rallies and campaign programs.

Yadav highlighted that discussions would revolve around crafting an alternative, positive agenda to counter the BJP in the general elections. He urged INDIA bloc parties to move forward with a motto emphasising unity, aligning with the Congress’s projection of “main nahin, hum (Us, not I).”

The meeting, initially scheduled for December 6, was postponed and is set to bring together key political figures, focusing on evolving a “core positive agenda,” seat-sharing dynamics, and plans for

joint rallies.