SP unveils hoarding highlighting party’s governance legacy

Lucknow: In a creative political move ahead of Uttar Pradesh’s 2027 Assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party (SP) unveiled a hoarding outside its Lucknow office depicting party chief Akhilesh Yadav as the engine of a train with the slogan: “Ek Engine, Majboot Engine” (One Engine, Strong Engine). The initiative appears aimed at countering the BJP’s well-known “double-engine government” narrative.

The hoarding, installed by SP candidate Jayram Pandey, who contested from the Mehndawal seat in Sant Kabir Nagar, highlights key state initiatives launched during the SP’s tenure. The train carriages display programmes such as the Samajwadi Pension Scheme, Kanya Vidyadhan, Lucknow-Agra Expressway, Laptop Scheme, Lucknow Metro, Dial-100, and other infrastructure projects.

A Sanskrit verse featured on the hoarding reads: “Adrohah sarvabhūtesu karmanā manasā girā. Anugrahaśca dānam ca, śīlametad vidur budhāh.”

It translates to: “A person who acts, speaks, and thinks without hatred toward any being, who is generous and humble, is considered wise.”

The hoarding also introduces SP’s new PDA formula: P – Pragatisheel (Progressive), D – Dooradarshi (Visionary), A – Amanpasand (Peace-loving). At the base, the message reads: “Phir se chalegi samriddhi ki bayar, jab 2027 mein aayegi Prabal Engine ki sarkar” (The winds of prosperity will blow again when the Strong Engine government comes in 2027).

Jayram Pandey has been installing creative SP hoardings for years, with previous campaigns portraying Akhilesh Yadav as “Sattais ka Sattadhish” (Ruler of 27).