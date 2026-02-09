SP to launch statewide ‘Samajwadi Samanta Bhaichara’ rallies

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party will roll out a state-wide campaign titled ‘Samajwadi Samanta Bhaichara Rally’ as part of its preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Party president Akhilesh Yadav will flag off the campaign from Dadri in Noida on March 29.



The rallies will then be held across all districts of the state in the coming months.

The responsibility of coordinating the rallies has been assigned to Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajkumar Bhati. Party leaders said the decision to launch the campaign from Noida is aimed at sending a political message that the SP intends to strengthen its organisation in regions considered weak pockets for the party. The leadership believes that building a stronger base in these areas could significantly alter electoral equations in 2027.

With around 11 months left for the Assembly polls, similar rallies will be organised in every district following the Noida event. Local leaders have begun preparations to mobilise cadres and supporters. Through these rallies, the SP aims to consolidate its position in Assembly constituencies where the party had suffered defeats in the 2022 elections.

Alongside the launch of the rallies, the party has stepped up the process of selecting candidates for the 2027 polls. Sources said caste equations are being closely studied while shortlisting probable candidates. The party leadership wants to field leaders who have strong acceptability in their respective constituencies. Those who played an active role in the SIR process are also likely to be given importance in ticket distribution.