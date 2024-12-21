SP stages protests across UP over Shah's Ambedkar comment, seeks his apology, resignation

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party staged state-wide protests on Saturday denouncing Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar in Parliament.

Several lawmakers took part in these protests and submitted memorandums to President Droupadi Murmu through district magistrates, demanding an apology from Shah, and his resignation.

SP workers in Lucknow gathered at the Collectorate, where they submitted a memorandum.

The protest in the state capital was led by Mohanlalganj MP and former minister RK Chaudhary, and the party's district president Jaisingh Jayant.

Samajwadi Advocates' Association also joined them, holding a silent demonstration in front of Dr Ambedkar's portrait at the Awadh Bar Library Hall, where they took an oath to uphold the Constitution.

In Hazratganj, SP leader Vandana Chaturvedi, the party's Mahila Sabha national treasurer Preeti Singh, and several others were reportedly detained by the police during a demonstration near an Ambedkar statue.

In Lucknow's KKC College, the party's student wing burned an effigy of Amit Shah.

In Pilibhit, SP workers clashed with police after they were prevented from marching. More than 100 SP members were briefly detained.

All eight districts of Bundelkhand saw similar protests.

In Jalaun, SP workers marched from Ambedkar Square to the District Magistrate's office.

Other reports of protests came from Bulandshahr, Kaushambi, and Ballia.

In Kaushambi, party national general secretary Indrajit Saroj led a 'padyatra' from the SP office to the district collectorate, carrying images of Dr Ambedkar and raising slogans against Amit Shah.

In Ballia, SP workers organised a dharna at the district headquarters, accusing the BJP of being anti-Dalit.

Shah has been under fire from several opposition parties since Tuesday over a comment he made referring to Ambedkar during a debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha.

Shah had said, "Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar Bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have attained heaven for seven lifetimes)."

The next day, the BJP leader held a press conference and accused Congress of twisting facts and distorting his comments.