SP seeks probe into expelled MLA Pooja Pal’s ‘life threat from party’ claim

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party on Sunday urged the Union home ministry to investigate expelled MLA Pooja Pal’s claim that she faced

life threats from the party, saying the truth must be brought to light.

In a letter to Home minister Amit Shah, Shyamlal Pal, the Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Uttar Pradesh president, dismissed the charges as “baseless and indecorous”, saying Pooja Pal must clarify as to who issued the “threat”.

Pooja Pal, a three-time MLA and widow of murdered BSP MLA Raju Pal, was expelled by the SP on August 14 for “breach of discipline”.

“The responsibility for ensuring anyone’s safety rests with the government, yet Pal, after meeting the chief minister (Yogi Adityanath), has held the SP accountable without any grounds. The allegations warrant a thorough probe,” the letter said.