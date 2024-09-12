SP president Akhilesh claims BJP involved in land scam in Ayodhya

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh, accusing it of facilitating land



scam in Ayodhya.

Addressing a press conference, Yadav claimed that influential individuals with the assistance of government officials were acquiring land from the poor at minimal rates, only to later inflate the property values.

“Officials and BJP members are engaged in loot and where there is theft, there will be no development. I thank our party leaders for exposing the dark reality of the looting in Ayodhya,” Yadav said on Thursday.

“If they can commit such theft in a sacred place like Ayodhya, imagine how much more is happening in other districts of Uttar Pradesh,” he added. He vowed that if the SP returned to power, Ayodhya would be developed into a world-class city. Yadav promised fair compensation for any individuals who were unfairly compensated for their land, adjusting payments according to the revised land rates.

Pawan Pandey, a former MLA and SP leader from Ayodhya, backed Yadav’s claims, alleging that even military land in the city had been encroached upon by BJP leaders. Pandey presented documents of illegal land registries to the media, which were handed over to Yadav for further investigation.

Mata Prasad Pandey, Leader of the Opposition in the UP Assembly, also joined in criticising the Yogi Adityanath government. He accused the administration of fabricating fake encounters.