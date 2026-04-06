SP pivots to ‘digital battleground’ ahead of 2027 UP Assembly polls

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party has sharpened its focus on the digital space ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, rolling out a structured strategy that seeks to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party’s dominance on social media and reshape political messaging at the grassroots level.



Led by party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the initiative centres on building a network of social media influencers, creating an in-house media ecosystem and ensuring tighter control over content. The effort signals a shift in the party’s campaign style as electoral politics in the state increasingly plays out online.

The strategy came into focus during a ‘Digital Democracy Dialogue’ organised in Lucknow on March 18, where nearly 200 YouTubers and social media influencers were invited. A significant number of participants were regional content creators working in Awadhi, Bhojpuri and Bundeli, with the party banking on their deeper connect with rural and semi-urban audiences.

At the interaction, Akhilesh Yadav urged content creators to prioritise factual and responsible communication, cautioning against sensationalism. Party sources said around 250 influencers are being identified and gradually integrated into a coordinated outreach network.

The party’s changing media approach is also visible in its press interactions, where digital creators are increasingly being given prominence alongside traditional media organisations.

The party has also engaged I-PAC to strengthen its campaign. The consultancy firm is expected to assist with data-driven strategies, messaging and targeted voter engagement.

As part of its digital push, the SP has launched ‘Samajwadi Party TV’ on YouTube and is also working to develop a ‘digital cadre’.

During the March 18 meeting, influencers raised concerns about possible administrative action over critical content. Party leaders assured them of support, including legal assistance, provided their content remains factual and responsible.