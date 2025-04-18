SP MP, MLA’s son record statements before judicial commission

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Sambhal, Ziaur Rahman Barq, and SP MLA Iqbal Mahmood’s son Sohail Iqbal appeared before the judicial inquiry commission in Lucknow to record their statements regarding the violence that erupted in Sambhal on November 24 last year. The three-member panel questioned both leaders for nearly three hours at its office in Hazratganj’s Janpath Market Secretariat.

Speaking to reporters after the session, MP Ziaur Rahman Barq said, “The commission asked more than 50 questions, most of which pertained to November 19, 22, and 24. I have answered all questions with full responsibility. I have complete faith in the commission and believe that the truth behind the November 24 violence will emerge, and justice will be delivered.”

When asked about the nature of the questions, Barq declined to reveal details, citing confidentiality. “The contents of the questions and my answers are confidential. I am cooperating fully. I was not in Sambhal on the day the violence took place. I don’t trust the police investigation, but I do believe in the judicial process. If an MP has to fight for justice, one can imagine the plight of the common man,” he added.

Sohail Iqbal also reiterated his trust in the judicial process. “I was present in Sambhal on the day of the incident. We have full faith in the court and the judicial commission,” he said.

The MP and the MLA’s son are both named accused in an FIR related to the violence. While Barq has been accused of delivering inflammatory speeches, Sohail is alleged to have incited the mob. The FIR also names Zafar Ali Advocate, the head of the Jama Masjid Committee, who has been in jail since March 23. The commission has already recorded the statements of two members of the committee, though Zafar Ali’s statement remains pending.