SP MP acquitted in model code case

Badaun: Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav from Azamgarh was acquitted by the MP-MLA court in Badaun on Thursday in a case related to alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct during the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.



The court had completed hearing arguments in the case a day earlier. Yadav was present in court when the verdict was pronounced and later welcomed the decision.

The case dates back to the 2022 Assembly polls, when the then Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sukh Lal Prasad Verma had lodged a complaint at Civil Lines police station. The complaint alleged that a gathering of para-teachers and instructors was organised at a lawn in the city during the election period, where attempts were made to influence voters through inducements.

Police had filed a chargesheet against Dharmendra Yadav and 28 others in connection with the case. In June 2024, the co-accused had already been acquitted by the court.

Apart from charges of violating the Model Code of Conduct, Yadav had also been booked under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act.