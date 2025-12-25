SP MLAs raise pollution, Aravalli concerns in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

Lucknow: Proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly witnessed heated exchanges on environmental issues on Tuesday as a Samajwadi Party members raised concerns over rising pollution and questioned the government’s efforts to control it.

Raising the issue during the House proceedings, Oppositions MLAs cited data claiming that around 17 lakh deaths were linked to pollution in 2022.

They alleged lapses by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, stating that no-objection certificates were being granted without proper on-site inspections.

Seeking accountability, the Opposition asked the government to clarify the concrete steps being taken to curb pollution in the state.

Responding to the charges, the Parliamentary Affairs minister Suresh Khanna said environmental protection could not be ensured by the govt alone and required collective participation from all sections of society.

He asserted that the state government had taken effective measures over the past three years to control pollution and claimed that pollution levels had not increased but were being regulated through sustained efforts.

The issue of environmental protection was again raised when an SP MLAs flagged the Aravalli matter during the session.

Stressing that ecological damage should not be allowed, the legislators raised slogans of “Save Aravalli, Save Life” inside the House.

Some members also raised slogans demanding the release of Sonam Wangchuk.