SP MLA raises Galgotias issue in UP Vidhan Sabha

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party MLA Pankaj Mallick on Thursday raised the issue of the functioning and conduct of Galgotias University in the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha and demanded a probe into the alleged misrepresentation of a foreign-made technological device as an indigenous innovation by the institution.



The matter was raised during a calling attention motion after Question Hour. Mallick said the issue had national interest implications and questioned the credibility of the claims made by the university at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 being organised from February 18.

Addressing the House, Mallick said serious questions had been raised at the national and international level over a technological achievement showcased by Galgotias University in Greater Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

He referred to media reports and public discussions which alleged that a foreign-manufactured device was presented as an indigenous innovation and as the university’s own research output.

As the university operates in Uttar Pradesh, Mallick said its accountability and oversight fall within the purview of the state executive, making it necessary for the Assembly to take cognisance of the matter.

He said the issue went beyond a single institution and was linked to India’s academic credibility, scientific integrity and the country’s reputation on global platforms.

The SP MLA cited constitutional provisions related to the state’s responsibility to ensure quality education and promote scientific temper and integrity.