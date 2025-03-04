SP MLA Azmi’s Aurangzeb remarks rock legislature

Mumbai: The issue of Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi’s remarks eulogising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb rocked both Houses of the Maharashtra legislature on Tuesday, with the ruling Mahayuti members demanding his suspension and charging him with treason.

Both the Houses were adjourned over the issue.

In Delhi, the BJP latched on to Azmi’s remarks and slammed the Congress and other opposition parties, stating that they could stoop down to any level in their bid to “eradicate” Sanatan Dharma.

The development came on a day when the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi planned to corner the government over NCP minister Dhananjay Munde’s resignation. As proceedings of both the Houses began, the Mahayuti members started raising slogans seeking action against Azmi, who is SP’s state president.

They claimed Azmi was a descendent of Aurangzeb, who tortured Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and brutally killed him.

Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde led the attack on Azmi both in the legislative council and Assembly.

In the council, the former CM said Azmi also made objectionable statements in the past against Shivaji Maharaj.

“Abu Azmi is purposely insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and (his son) Chhatrapati Sambhaji. Sambhaji’s Maharaj’s bravery and Aurangzeb’s cruelty will give goosebumps to people,” Shinde said in the council.

Aurangzeb tortured Sambhaji Maharaj in an inhuman way. Azmi referred to Aurangzeb as an able administrator who built temples but he razed Kashi Vishveshwar temple, Shinde said.

The Mughal emperor not only killed Hindus but also people from other religions, he said.

“Aurangzeb lost even after he won, but Sambhaji, through his bravery, won even even after his sacrifice. He (Aurangzeb) is a demon. Even a true Muslim will not forgive the progeny of traitors. It is wrong to eulogise Aurangzeb,” he added.

The deputy CM also demanded that Azmi’s membership of the legislative Assembly be revoked.

In the Assembly, Shinde dubbed Azmi a “traitor” and said he had no right to sit in the House.

He asked SP MLA Raees Shaikh to watch the recent Hindi film ‘Chhaava’, which has documented the bravery and sacrifice of Sambhaji Maharaj.

“See the torture Sambhaji Maharaj endured for 40 days. Aurangzeb asked him to change his religion,” he said.