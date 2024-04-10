SP manifesto promises job, MSP for crops and Rs 5000 for farmers

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has presented its comprehensive manifesto titled ‘Hamara Adhikar’, outlining a vision for inclusive development and equitable representation. This manifesto, launched at the SP headquarters in Lucknow, encapsulates a range of initiatives aimed at addressing socio-economic challenges.

Promising inclusive development and equitable representation, the manifesto encompasses a wide array of initiatives including caste census, MSP for crops, and Rs 5000 to farmers aimed at addressing socio-economic challenges. A key highlight of the manifesto is the commitment to conduct a caste-based census by 2025, with the aim of ensuring justice and representation for all segments of society by 2029. Furthermore, the SP emphasized its dedication to filling all government vacancies reserved for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes by 2025, aiming to foster inclusivity and equal opportunities in the public sector.

During the manifesto unveiling ceremony held at the Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow, party leader Akhilesh Yadav elucidated crucial points of the proposals.