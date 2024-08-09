SP leader to undergo DNA test in Ayodhya gang rape case

lucknow: Moeed Khan, a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader accused in the Ayodhya gang rape case, will soon undergo a DNA test. Khan, who is currently lodged in Faizabad jail, will have his DNA sample collected as part of the investigation. On Wednesday, the investigating officer visited King George’s Medical University in Lucknow. Upon returning to Ayodhya, the police plan to apply for the court’s permission to conduct DNA tests on both Moeed Khan and another accused, Raju, within the next two to three days.

