SP leader calls for action against Ayodhya abusers post BJP's LS poll defeat

Ayodhya (UP): Former Samajwadi Party MLA from Ayodhya, Tej Narain Pandey, on Saturday demanded the authorities to book those abusing the people of Ayodhya after the BJP's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections here.

Stating that ever since the Lok Sabha polls results have been declared, Pandey said many people have used abusive language against the voters of Ayodhya on various social media platforms.

In a press conference, the SP leader demanded the authorities of Ayodhya to "identify those who are abusing the citizens of Ayodhya and take strict action against them by lodging FIRs against them".

He alleged that the people of Ayodhya have been deceived and cheated at every step by the BJP government.

"The houses and shops of the people of Ayodhya were destroyed and proper compensation was also not given. At the behest of the government, the police administration used intimidation, arbitrariness and looting.

"The aggrieved public came with a complaint but no one listened. When the public got a chance in the Lok Sabha elections, they defeated the BJP and chose the Samajwadi Party," Pandey said.

Faizabad sitting BJP MP Lallu Singh was defeated by SP's Awadhesh Prasad in this year's Lok Sabha election.

Ayodhya falls under Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency.

"The arrogance and ego of the BJP in Ayodhya was shattered by the people here. Today there is more discussion about the BJP losing Ayodhya than about PM Modi becoming prime minister. Because of this, the BJP agents are making indecent comments on social media," Pandey said.

"The government and administration should take strict legal action against such people," he added.