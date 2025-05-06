SP, independent candidates defeat BJP in Ayodhya’s Bikaipur, Khirauni ward bypolls

Ayodhya: In a setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its candidates lost the by-elections in Bikaipur and Khirauni-Suchitaganj municipal wards on Monday. While an independent candidate secured a surprise win in Bikaipur, the Samajwadi Party (SP) retained its hold on the Khirauni seat.

In the Bikaipur Nagar Panchayat, Ward No. 3 (Tenduamafi), which is reserved for Scheduled Caste women, independent candidate Ankita Kanojia defeated BJP’s Gayatri Devi by a significant margin. Ankita, the daughter-in-law of late corporator Radha Kanojia, who passed away a few months ago, received 399 votes against 290 polled by her BJP rival — winning by a margin of 109 votes.

Her victory, especially as an independent candidate, came as a surprise to many local political observers.

“The victory is emotional for us. We see it as a continuation of Radha ji’s work in the community,” said a local supporter of Ankita, referring to the late corporator.

Meanwhile, in the Khirauni-Suchitaganj Nagar Panchayat under Sohawal, SP candidate Parvati Devi defeated BJP’s Bindu Rawat by 36 votes in a closely contested election for Ward No. 1 (Visuhia). This seat had fallen vacant after the demise of SP corporator Tara Devi.

In the first round of counting, Parvati Devi led with 228 votes, while Bindu Rawat secured 101 votes and independent candidate Lakshmi received only 7. In the second round, the BJP tried to make a comeback with 248 votes against SP’s 177, but it wasn’t enough to overturn the earlier lead. The final tally stood at 405 votes for SP and 369 for BJP. One vote was registered under NOTA (None of the Above).

“This win reinforces people’s trust in the Samajwadi Party’s grassroots work,” said a jubilant SP worker following the announcement of results.