SP chief should introspect before taking a jibe at BSP: Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday asked her SP counterpart Akhilesh Yadav to introspect before making any unrestrained jibe at her party.



Mayawati’s comment comes a day after the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief took a jibe at the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) while speaking to reporters during an event in Ballia district.

Asked whether the BSP would join the INDIA alliance, Yadav questioned in return, “Who will give an assurance after that?”

In a post on X in Hindi, Mayawati said, ‘The SP chief who is helpless owing to his and his government’s anti-Dalit policies, habits and style of working, should introspect before making any unrestrained comment on the BSP and check how tainted his reputation is in this strengthening the BJP and reconciling with them.’