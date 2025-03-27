SP chief Akhilesh Yadav slams UP govt over ‘rampant corruption’

Kannauj: As the Uttar Pradesh government celebrates eight years in power, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has launched a scathing attack, alleging rampant corruption and a disconnect from development.

Yadav, who attended the 1108 Kundiya Maha Yagya at the city’s boarding ground on Wednesday, claimed that even BJP MLAs are now demanding change.

Speaking to reporters after seeking blessings from Maa Pitambara and Yagnaadhish Peethadheeshwar Swami Ramdas Ji Maharaj, Yadav remarked, “BJP MLAs are openly saying that they want change.” He suggested that discontent is brewing within the ruling party, with some legislators questioning the government’s integrity and leadership.

“The Chief Minister himself now feels his position is at risk. One BJP MLA, who has strong connections in Delhi, openly challenged the administration, asking officers to step forward if they have courage. Who was he warning? Another MLA has even suggested that Baba Ji (CM Yogi Adityanath) is no longer needed in Uttar Pradesh and should be removed.”

Citing a video from an MLA in Basti, Yadav claimed that corruption in the state has reached unprecedented levels. “The government is neck deep in corruption. People are suffering due to rampant extortion in tehsils and police stations. The very government that boasts of its eight-year rule is now struggling to answer basic questions. They promised to double incomes, but no one’s income has actually doubled,” he said.

Adding to the turmoil, an IAS officer linked to a major controversy has reportedly gone underground. “This is a first in the country’s history—while the government celebrates its achievements, one of its own IAS officers has disappeared,” Yadav stated.