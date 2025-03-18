SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of pursuing divisive politics

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of pursuing divisive politics aimed at deepening societal rifts and catering to a small section of voters committed to Hindutva politics.

In a statement, Yadav accused the BJP of introducing the Waqf Bill in Parliament to polarise voters along communal lines and deprive the minority community of its constitutional rights.

He also pointed to the party’s scrapping of the reservation for the Anglo-Indian community and the controversial farm laws, which, according to him, were designed to exploit farmers.

Furthermore, he criticised the demonetisation of currency notes, calling it a deliberate attempt to harass common citizens.

“If the BJP doesn’t stop its divisive agenda, it won’t even win a few seats in the next general elections,” Yadav claimed.

Turning his attention to employment policies, Yadav sarcastically questioned the sustainability of job opportunities created during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. He mocked the four lakh youths employed as motorcycle riders for assisting devotees during the event, asking if they would have to wait 144 years until the next full-cycle Maha Kumbh for similar employment opportunities.

Yadav also alleged that hundreds of attendees were still unaccounted for following the event, suggesting negligence in handling logistics. “Around 900 people are still reported missing, with posters seeking information about them still displayed around Prayagraj, particularly outside police stations and hospitals,” he said.