SP announces 16 candidates for Lok Sabha polls

LUCKNOW: In a decisive move gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party (SP) declared its list of 16 candidates. Under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav, the party unveiled a diverse list featuring both seasoned stalwarts and emerging leaders.



Dimple Yadav, a prominent figure in the SP and the wife of party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav, has been given ticket for the Mainpuri constituency, reinforcing the party’s influence in the region. Additionally, two family members - Akshay Yadav will vie for the Firozabad seat, while Dharmendra Yadav to contest from Badaun parliamentary constituency.

Among other notable contenders are Shafiqur Rahman Barq from Sambhal, Devesh Shakya from Etah, and Utkarsh Verma from Kheri. The list also includes the names of Anand Bhadoria (Dhaurahra), Annu Tandon (Unnao), Ravidas Mehrotra (Lucknow), and Dr. Naval Kishore Shakya (Farrukhabad).

Of particular interest is SP president Akhilesh Yadav who will be party’s candidate from the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat, marking a strategic shift from his previous electoral endeavours. His decision to shift from Azamgarh, where he contested in 2019, reflects a calculated move within the party’s leadership.

The announcement comes after a period of speculation and uncertainty within the SP ranks. Earlier delays in candidate declarations had raised concerns among party members. However, with this unveiling, the SP aims to consolidate its position and pave the way for an assertive electoral campaign.

Despite ongoing negotiations with potential allies such as the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Congress, the SP has exhibited confidence in its electoral strategy.

The recent revelation of the Farrukhabad constituency candidate reaffirms the party’s resolve to contest the elections with vigour.As Uttar Pradesh’s electoral landscape evolves, the SP’s strategic manoeuvring and candidate selections are poised to shape the narrative leading up to the polls. With alliances solidifying and preparations underway, anticipation mounts for an enthralling contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.