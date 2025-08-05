MillenniumPost
Home > Nation > SP, AAP slam UP govt over school merger plan
Nation

SP, AAP slam UP govt over school merger plan

BY Biswajeet Banerjee5 Aug 2025 11:39 PM IST

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on the Uttar Pradesh government over the controversial school merger policy, accusing it of shutting down educational institutions without accountability.

Addressing a gathering in the state capital, Yadav declared that “no police force can stop PDA Pathshala,” a grassroots initiative by the SP to continue teaching children in affected areas.

“The Chief Minister should personally visit the schools and see the ground reality,” Yadav said.

Biswajeet Banerjee

Biswajeet Banerjee


Next Story
Share it
X