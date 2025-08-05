SP, AAP slam UP govt over school merger plan

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on the Uttar Pradesh government over the controversial school merger policy, accusing it of shutting down educational institutions without accountability.

Addressing a gathering in the state capital, Yadav declared that “no police force can stop PDA Pathshala,” a grassroots initiative by the SP to continue teaching children in affected areas.

“The Chief Minister should personally visit the schools and see the ground reality,” Yadav said.