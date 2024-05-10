‘Southern India grapples with severe water scarcity as reservoir levels plunge to 15%’

New Delhi: With the southern region most hit at just 15 per cent total live storage capacity in reservoirs, the storage capacity this year is below the average of last 10 years during the corresponding period, the Central Water Commission (CWC) data has revealed.



The CWC’s analysis also indicated a week-on-week decrease in storage levels, affecting not only the southern region but also the nation as a whole.

As of last Thursday, the southern region’s reservoir capacity stood at 16 per cent, dropping from 17 per cent the previous week.

The bulletin from the CWC said the southern region has been severely impacted, with reservoirs operating at only 15 per cent of their total live storage capacity.

The data from the CWC shows that storage levels this year are lower than both the corresponding period last year and the ten-year average for the same period.

Nationally, out of 150 monitored reservoirs, the total live storage capacity is 178.784 billion cubic metres (BCM), approximately 69.35 per cent of the estimated 257.812 BCM created across the country.

However, the live storage available in these reservoirs currently sits at 27 per cent, down from 36 per cent recorded last year and 32 per cent on average over the past decade.

Compared with historical data, the bulletin highlights that the current live storage is only 79 per cent of last year’s levels and 92 per cent of the 10-year average for the corresponding period.

The storage during the current year is lower than that of the corresponding period last year in all of the country while it is below the average storage of the last 10 years during the corresponding period in northern, eastern southern and western.

The southern region, encompassing Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, has a total live storage capacity of 53.334 BCM. According to the reservoir storage bulletin dated May 9, the available live storage in these reservoirs is 7.921 BCM, constituting only 15 per cent of their total capacity.

The northern region, which comprises Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan, has 10 reservoirs under CWC monitoring with a total live storage capacity of 19.663 BCM. The bulletin reports the current live storage available in these reservoirs at 5.759 BCM, representing 29 per cent of the total live storage capacity.