South Korea’s ECDS Group meets CM Mohan Yadav, offers to invest in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: In view of the robust response to the Global Investors Summit (GIS), South Korean ECDS group members met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday at the CM Secretariat here. They offered to invest in the state in medical, nanotechnology, bio-polymers and renewable energy sectors.

CM Yadav said that the South Korean Joint Venture Group is interested in investing in various sectors such as medical devices, medical AI, nanotechnology, bio-polymers and renewable energy, owing to the favourable industrial environment in the state.

The state government organized the two-day GIS on 24-25 February in Bhopal, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The summit was part of CM Yadav’s initiative, “Investment and Employment Year 2025”. Before organising the summit, CM Yadav held Regional Industry Conclaves in the state and organised roadshows in the major cities of the country to showcase Madhya Pradesh’s infinite opportunities for investment. He also held interactive sessions in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan.

During the discussion, the delegation offered that their group is taking steps towards establishing a healthcare research and manufacturing unit at Ujjain’s Medical Device Park, an official said.

They plan to establish the unit, focusing on producing kits that can detect cancer symptoms through urine tests. This initiative aims to facilitate early diagnosis and prompt treatment of cancer, he added.

Additionally, ECDS is exploring investment opportunities in aviation, semiconductors, and is keen on sharing technology and expertise for skill development in the region.

The delegation that met Chief Minister Yadav included Woong Kwang Yang, Yung-Hoon Lim, Seok Kim, Jong Seok Jung, Jelly Seon, Woo Seok Seung and Rajesh Bhardwaj.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and Principal Secretary of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Raghwendra Kumar Singh, were also present during the meeting.

The group is a South Korean conglomerate with diverse business interests, including medical equipment, renewable energy, aviation, and semiconductors.

This strategic move by ECDS underscores Madhya Pradesh’s growing appeal as an investment hub, attributed to its favorable industrial environment and supportive policies. The state’s administration has been proactive in engaging with international investors to bolster economic growth and technological advancement.