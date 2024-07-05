South Dinajpur: Tension rises as BJP Block President allegedly halts drainage construction in Salash

BALURGHAT: Tension gripped the Salash under the Hili police station on Thursday following allegations that the block president of the BJP forcefully halted drainage construction work. The incident sparked outrage among villagers who accused infighting in the BJP camp (BJP panchayat members and party leaders) resulting in stalling of the project.



The construction of a 35-meter concrete drainage channel, valued at Rs 1,60,000 and funded by the Binshira Gram Panchayat with a BJP board, had commenced recently to address rain-related issues in the locality. However, the work was halted. Local resident Parimal Mahato voiced concerns over the project delays, citing problems exacerbated by improper transactions and external interference.

However, contractor Partha Sarkar denied any wrongdoing, stating, “The drainage work proceeded smoothly until interference from the BJP block president. Despite clearance from panchayat members and local villagers, external pressure has resulted in halting of the work.”

BJP Panchayat member Dipali Pahan advocated for the project’s continuation. “The work was stalled due to scheduling issues, but we are keen to resume it promptly,” Pahan remarked.

Countering the allegations, BJP leader Jayanta Mahanta defended his position, asserting: “I am the elected block president and a local resident. I am to ensure the proper implementation of projects. Allegations against me are baseless.”

The standoff underscores growing tensions between local panchayat and party hierarchy, prompting villagers to seek swift resolution, amid mounting pressure from BJP leaders and contractors alike.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely as community unrest persists over the stalled drainage project, crucial for safeguarding Salash from seasonal rain.