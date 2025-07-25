South Calcutta Law College to hire Ex-Army personnel as guards, drops contract staff

Kolkata: The South Calcutta Law College has decided not to renew the contracts of two existing contractual employees and will recruit former Army personnel as security guards.

Earlier, on July 1, the college had terminated the service of its contractual employee Monojit Mishra, who is the prime accused in the gang rape incident at the college that occurred last month.

The college on Thursday convened a governing body meeting, chaired by its president MLA Ashok Deb, during which it was decided that no contractual employees will be roped in for now and the contract of two existing contractual employees, Barun Bandyopadhyay and Amit Adhikari, will not be renewed any further. Their contract had ended on July 16. Along with Mishra, the duo who had been rendered jobless were recruited on July 2, 2024.

A section of teachers and students had earlier alleged that contractual staff wielded undue influence over college affairs, including the monitoring of CCTV cameras, and were hired without following proper procedures”.

A governing body member stated that if the requirement for contractual staff arises in future, “we will inform the state government and follow due legal procedures for hiring them.

“Police have asked us to increase CCTV surveillance and we will be floating an e-tender for the same by August 15,” he added.

For now, the college will employ two security guards.