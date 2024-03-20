Soundararajan rejoins BJP after quitting as Guv

Former Telangana Governor, Tamilisai Soundararjan on Wednesday rejoined the BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai.

Annamalai, referring to “criticism against Tamilisai Soundararajan by Left parties and the DMK” for joining the BJP after holding the office of Governor, said persons holding exalted posts quitting office to start working again for the public as an ordinary person is possible only in the BJP.

A person belonging to a political party other than the BJP will not quit high offices. For them, being in politics is meant only to assume top positions. She functioned very well as Governor. Quitting that position and joining politics again shows Soundararajan’s love for the people.

Her joining the BJP again shows her commitment to the party; her determination that her work should also contribute to strengthening the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he assumes office for a third time in a row.