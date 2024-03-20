Soumendu Bagchi next Indian envoy to Iraq

Soumendu Bagchi, presently serving as the Deputy Director General at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), has been

designated as India’s next ambassador to Iraq, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday.

Bagchi is a 1993-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

India and Iraq have throughout enjoyed enduring political, economic and cultural ties, according to an earlier statement on India-Iraq ties, available on the MEA website.

“Soumendu Bagchi (IFS: 1993), presently DDG, ICWA, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Iraq,” the MEA said in a statement.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

The Indian Council of World Affairs is based at Delhi’s Sapru House.

The ministry of external affairs in another statement announced that Abhilasha Joshi, presently additional secretary in the ministry, has been appointed as India’s next ambassador to the Republic of Chile.

A 1995-batch IFS officer, Joshi is expected to take up the assignment shortly, it said.