Sorry, says Shivakumar on RSS anthem row, rules out party pressure

Bengaluru: Apparently stung by criticism from within the party over the RSS anthem row, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday offered to apologise over the incident, but claimed he meant to target the BJP by singing the prayer song in the Assembly.

While claiming he has not committed any mistake, Shivakumar also alleged that some in his Congress party were trying to ‘misuse’ the incident and create confusion, but reaffirmed his allegiance to the national party and the Gandhi family, saying the relationship was like God and devotee.

The Karnataka Congress chief also said he was sorry if anyone was hurt over the rendition of the RSS prayer song and asserted that he was a Congressman and would die as one.

Expelled Cabinet member and fellow party MLA, K N Rajanna, asked why there was no action against Shivakumar. mpost