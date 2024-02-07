Soren’s ED remand extended by 5 days

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Wednesday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren by five days in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to a land scam, according to his lawyers.

Previously, on February 2, the special PMLA court had remanded the former chief minister to five days of ED custody, which ended on Wednesday.

Soren was arrested on the night of January 31 after a seven-hour grilling by the ED in the money laundering case. He resigned as the chief minister before that.

Earlier during the day, the ED took the former CM to the civil court in Ranchi amid tight security.

Soren waved at his supporters, who raised slogans such as ‘Hemant Soren Zindabad’ and ‘Jail Ka Darwaja Tootega, Hemant Bhaiya Chootega’ (Jail doors will be broken, brother Hemant will be released).