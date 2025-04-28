Soren urges investors in Sweden to explore construction, urban development sectors in J'khand

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is on an official visit to Sweden and Spain, urged investors there to explore possibilities in the state’s construction and urban development sectors in addition to other domains.

Soren, leading a high-level delegation from Jharkhand, met representatives from top Spanish and Swedish companies, officials said.

"During his visit to Madrid, the chief minister actively explored pioneering innovations in construction and urban development sectors. He held strategic discussions with global technology leaders. His visit reflects a strong commitment to integrating best global practices into future development initiatives," an official said.

Soren had earlier visited the Volvo truck facility at Gothenburg and interacted with officials of the plant.

"Discussions were held on the possibility of Volvo setting up a truck manufacturing unit in Jharkhand, and on specific requirements of the state in terms of trucks and dumpers for mining operations.

“The delegation also visited the Volvo Truck Experience Centre where the firm displayed its latest innovations in electric mobility, passenger and road safety, and other products such as mirrorless camera enabled truck cab..." the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X.

Soren also enquired about the durability and ruggedness of the 440-KW motors that power the electric trucks of Volvo, it said in another post.

Last week, the CM and his team held one-on-one meetings with representatives from Spain’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Enterprise, Spanish Chamber of Commerce and the Spain India Council Foundation to explore avenues for deeper economic collaboration and strategic partnerships.

The delegation led by Soren also visited Fira de Barcelona's two ongoing development projects.

As part of the visit to Sweden and Spain, the state government has received a proposal from RCD Espanyol Football Club to sign a memorandum of understanding for collaboration in sports development, specifically for the training of coaches from Jharkhand, the officials said.

In addition, a proposal has been received from Tesla Group to set up a factory in Jharkhand focused on the assembly of commercial and industrial battery storage products.

The delegation suggested that a sustained promotional campaign, focused on investment, tourism and trade, “could position India and Jharkhand in particular as a key destination for Spanish companies”, they said.