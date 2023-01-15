Soren to kick-off second phase of ‘Khatiyani Johar Yatra’ from Jan 17

ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will kick-off the second phase of the ‘Khatiyani Johar Yatra’, to mark three years of UPA government in the state, from Koderma district on January 17,



a senior JMM leader said on Saturday.

The JMM-Congress-RJD combine will jointly take out the yatra covering six districts Koderma, Giridih, Simdega, West Singhbhum, Saraikela-Kharswan and East

Singhbhum in the second phase, which would conclude on January 31, the senior JMM leader said.

“After the huge success of the first phase, we are starting the second round from January 17,” said Vinod Kumar Pandey, JMM spokesperson and party general secretary.

The first phase, which had covered six districts Garhwa, Palamu, Gumla, Godda, Deoghar and Lohardaga -- began on December 8 and concluded on December 16.

Pandey said as part of the yatra, the Chief Minister will address public meetings and

highlight how his government is fulfilling promises made to people.

“Soren will also review the progress of development work in the respective districts and take the feedback of people,” he said.

Party workers held a meeting here on Friday to chalk out strategies to make the yatra’s second phase a success, JMM spokesperson and party general secretary Pandey added.