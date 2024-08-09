Soren meets Kolhan Univ staff on pension status

Ranchi: A delegation from the Kolhan University Teachers’ Association met with Chief Minister Hemant Soren at Jamshedpur Parishad Bhawan on Thursday. The delegation expressed gratitude for the state government’s decision to approve the implementation of the old pension scheme for officials, teachers, and non-teaching staff of Kolhan University and its affiliated colleges, including deficit-grant minority colleges.

This decision was confirmed in a Cabinet meeting on August 7, 2024. Additionally, the delegation submitted a memorandum requesting university status for Jamshedpur Co-operative College. Present at the meeting were Ashok Kumar Rawani, secretary of Kolhan University Teachers’ Association; Amar Singh, Principal of Jamshedpur Co-operative College; Swati Soren, Kolhan University representative; Associate professor Sanjay Yadav; and Assistant professor PK Singh.