Soren attends meet of Jharkhand Administrative Service Association

jharkhand: While addressing the annual general meeting of Jharkhand Administrative Service as the chief guest on Sunday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that State Administrative Service officers are an important link in the government system.



They are an important ally of the government and have an equally important role in showing the direction to the state. In such a situation, your working style gives encouragement for the all-round development and strengthening of the state, the Chief Minister said.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister released the booklet "Dastak" of the State Administrative Service Association. He said that the State Administrative Service officers work at the grassroots level and possess the experience of working at every level of the system and thus are well aware of all the problems and conditions of the state. In such a situation, officers have the important responsibility of putting the schemes of the government on the ground, so that the general public can get its benefits.

The Chief Minister said that from the block to the ministry of Jharkhand, a large team of officers of the State Administrative Service works. In such a situation, you are the strongest and most important link of the system, Soren said. The Chief Minister said that for the strength of the state, it is very important for the administrative system to be strong else it becomes very challenging to take the welfare schemes of the government to the people. Keeping these things in mind, we also try to understand the administrative systems of other states so that we can strengthen the administrative system here, he further said.

The CM said that even today, Jharkhand is counted among the backward states of the country. However, there is no dearth of resources here. The people here are not getting the benefit of the mineral resources. People migrate for employment and wages which is not fair in any way. In such a situation, we are very worried about how to make the state better and developed. If the officers work with honesty, dedication and dedicated spirit, they will definitely be successful in making the state a leading state, Hemant Soren said.