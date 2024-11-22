Soon, Ladakh to get 24-hour power supply and new constructions

Chandigarh: Soon, there will be 24-hour power supply in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

A roadmap has been prepared to illuminate every house through solar energy. Along with this, the structure of urban development will also be strengthened. An action plan to speed up the development of Ladakh was prepared under the leadership of Union Energy, Housing and Urban Development

minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

In fact, in a series of visits to the states, Khattar reached Ladakh on Thursday. He held a meeting with officials regarding infrastructure development in Ladakh. Khattar is on a three-day visit to the Union Territory.

During the meeting, Khattar directed the officials to fast-track the implementation of the schemes of the Centre as his focus was on ensuring 24-hour power supply in the hilly region of Ladakh as soon as possible. Along with this, he met the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, BD Mishra, and consulted on

the development of the state.

During the meeting, the L-G suggested the Union minister to prepare new projects for the development of the UT and speed up the pending central projects. During the Ladakh tour, Khattar’s focus was also on speeding up the development works, and thereby instructed the officials to prepare a plan with a vision of tourism development.

The Union Territory of Ladakh will set a new example of development in the mission of a developed India. A structural roadmap for development has been prepared in the Union Territory. Union Energy Minister Khattar himself is reviewing the schemes of energy, housing and urban development by visiting the states. He has reviewed the projects of energy, housing and urban development in Haryana, Punjab, Himachal as well as Uttar Pradesh of North India.