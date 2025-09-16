Sonprayag to Kedarnath ropeway project: Adani Enterprises gets contract

New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani-led group's flagship firm has won a contract to build a nearly 13-km-long ropeway project connecting Sonprayag with Kedarnath, the company said on Monday.

Spanning a total distance of 12.9 kilometres, the ropeway will connect Sonprayag to Kedarnath, a journey traditionally completed via a strenuous 16-km uphill trek or by other means like ponies, palanquins and helicopters.

"Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship incubator of the Adani portfolio, has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from the National Highways Logistics Management Ltd (NHLML) for building the prestigious ropeway project connecting Sonprayag with Kedarnath," the company said in a statement. The project will be executed by AEL's Roads, Metro, Rail, and Water (RMRW) division.

"Once operational, the 12.9 km ropeway project will reduce travel time from an arduous 9-hour trek to just 36 minutes, making the pilgrimage far easier and safer. The ropeway will be able to carry 1,800 passengers per hour per direction, serving lakhs of pilgrims each year," it said.

The ropeway is part of the National Ropeways Development Programme - Parvatmala Pariyojana. Developed on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis, the project will take six years to complete and AEL will operate it for 29 years after construction. Along with improving connectivity, the project is expected to create jobs and boost tourism in the region.

"The Kedarnath ropeway is more than an engineering project - it is a bridge between devotion and modern infrastructure," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. "By making this sacred journey safer, faster and more accessible, we honour the faith of millions while creating new opportunities for Uttarakhand’s people through our partnership with NHLML and the Government of Uttarakhand," he added.