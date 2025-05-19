Sonipat: Traffic runabout to be named after Guru Gorakhnath

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday announced that a traffic runabout in Sonipat would be named after Guru Gorakhnath and announced Rs 31 lakh aid for the renovation of ‘dharamshalas’ (shelters for pilgrims) in the state.

A grand state-level function celebrating “Guru Gorakhnath Prakat Utsav” was held in Sonipat under the ‘Sant-Mahapurusha Samman Vichar Evam Prasar Yojana’, a state government initiative to spread the teachings and ideals of saints in the society.

Saini attended the event as the chief guest.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, the chief minister said the courage, dedication, and discipline demonstrated by the armed forces in executing the military action serves as a powerful symbol of the dignity and strength of the national spirit.

This swift and decisive operation showed the world the Indian armed forces’ strength and resolve, he said, adding Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a clear message to the international community that India will not tolerate terrorism in any form.

The chief minister also distributed 30 motorised tricycles to physically challenged people, 100 of which were provided through the CSR fund of Indian Oil.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of four development projects worth approximately Rs 104.05 crore.

He described India as the land of sages and saints, saying their teachings were a shared heritage of society. “It is the collective responsibility of all citizens to preserve and promote this legacy.”

“Shri Guru Gorakhnath Ji played a pivotal role in taking yoga to every household. Inspired by him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated efforts to promote yoga on a global scale that led to the UN declaring June 21 International Yoga Day,” Saini said.