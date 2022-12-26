Sonipat to become Police Commissionerate, 177 colonies in 6 districts to be regularised: Hry CM

Chandigarh: While taking his commitment of Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramayah', (may all become happy and free from illnesses) a step further, the Haryana Chief Minister on Sunday announced that the year 2023 would be Antodaya Arogya Varsh.



While addressing a state-level function held on the occasion of Good Governance Day at Panchkula Manohar Lal Khattar said that for the past 8 years dedicated efforts have been made to realize Prime Minister's, 'Health for all vision'. Now moving ahead in this direction, during 2023, the focus would be on increasing the number of doctors along with further strengthening the health infrastructure. Besides this, the focus would be laid on promoting Yoga and Ayurveda, added Khattar.

Chief Minister Khattar said that in the Annual Confidential Report of the officers and employees, the opinion of the public should be included as to whether officers and employees are executing their work

properly or not.

In a democracy, the public is paramount as the public elects the public representatives, so their opinion should also be taken regarding the efficiency and working of government machinery, he added.

The chief minister said that for the government and development work to be done properly and smoothly, there should be public participation through a social audit. If the public monitors the development works, then definitely the quality of the works becomes better.

Khattar said that due to the updation of the BPL list, the names of many people will be deleted because they have risen above the poverty line by self-employment or other employment opportunities.

Thus, all such beneficiaries should be proud that they are leaving their card benefits for someone who needs them the most, said the chief minister.

He said that government employees should have a sense of morality and for this special focus should be given to moral values in government offices because the public comes to government offices for their work, so treat them ethically.

The chief minister announced that as many as 177 irregular colonies in 8 districts would be regularised. He said that two years back 845 such colonies were identified by the State Government. A temporary Residents Welfare Association was also constituted. A Law has been enacted for regularizing such colonies, added Khattar.

Now Haryana will have 4 Police Commissionerates, announces chief minister.

On this occasion, the chief minister announced that after Faridabad, Gurugram and Panchkula now Sonipat will also have Police Commissionerate. He further announced that a separate Police Enforcement Wing would be constituted with a separate staff. A separate ADGP, Enforcement post would be created for this.

The chief minister further announced that around 2500 vacant posts in IRB and the state police force would be filled from next year.

The chief minister said that Good governance is SMART - Simple, Moral, Accountable Responsible, and Transparent and officers are expected to do their work dedicatedly to ensure that paperless and faceless delivery of citizen-centric services to the public.

"I do not limit good governance to just words and slogans, rather I would like to define good governance as a year-long journey aimed toward the upliftment of those at the bottom of the pyramid," said Khattar

The chief minister said that it was in 2014 when Haryana has started the good governance celebrations with the launch of the CM window and since then the state Government has brought radical system changes to ensure hassle-free delivery of the public welfare schemes and services to the common man.

He said that to ensure transparency in the functioning of the government, the CM dashboard has already been set up to monitor the working of the government functionary. More IT reforms would be brought to achieve our aim of Digital Haryana, added chief minister.