Sonipat: Nayab Saini inaugurates over 550 projects worth Rs 117 cr

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday inaugurated 557 projects worth about Rs 117 crore on the first day of the Navratri.

As part of the ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ campaign, a programme was organised at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science & Technology (DCRUST), Murthal, Sonipat, where CM Saini was the chief guest. From there, he inaugurated 72 women cultural centres, 90 indoor gyms, 69 yoga and exercise centres, 101 roads under the Mukhyamantri Kisan Khet Sadak Yojana and street lights in 225 villages. Along with this, he inaugurated and inspected women’s health camps under the ‘Swasth Nari-Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan’ and the 8th Poshan Maah. He also extended greetings to the people of the state on Navratri and Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti.

Addressing the gathering, Saini said this is not just an inauguration of projects but a symbol of “our resolve and commitment to take Haryana to new heights of development”. “The Haryana government is determined to spread the light of development equally in every village and city,” he added.

Saini said the government believes that when women are empowered, families, society, and the nation will be strong. “The cultural centres inaugurated today will serve as a platform for women to showcase their talents. Mothers and sisters will be able to organise cultural programmes at these centres. These cultural centres are being opened across the state. During the recent Teej Festival, 131 women cultural centres were inaugurated; and now, a total of 203 such centres have been opened across the state.”

Saini said ensuring the health and fitness of every citizen of Haryana is part of the government’s resolve. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also launched the Fit India Movement, he mentioned.