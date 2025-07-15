Sonipat: Haryana CM Saini reviews progress of India Int’l Horticulture Market project

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday visited the India International Horticulture Market (IIHM) at Ganaur in Sonipat district to review ongoing development and inspect the arrangements on-site.

He held a review meeting with officials from the marketing board administration, the construction company and the district administration, directing them to expedite the construction work and ensure the project is completed within the stipulated timeline.

The Chief Minister said that the ambitious project would serve as a “key platform, providing national and international market access not only to farmers in Haryana but also to producers of fruits, vegetables, flowers, fish, poultry and dairy products across the country”.

Strategically located on National Highway-44, the market also benefits from excellent connectivity to international airports.

He said that the project was initiated by acquiring 544 acres and 2 kanals of land at an estimated acquisition cost of Rs 220 crore. The total project cost is estimated at Rs 2,595 crore. So far, approximately 45 percent of the construction has been completed, and Rs 689 crore has already been released.

According to the CM, the IIHM will feature a total covered area of 50 lakh square feet, with an annual handling capacity of 20 lakh tonnes. It will include parking facilities for 14,907 cars and 3,305 trucks and trolleys. Additionally, 17 marketing and trading sheds along with 13 other modern buildings will be constructed. He directed the Steering Committee to expedite the work and ensure that farmers benefit from this project at the earliest.