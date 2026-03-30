Sonipat: Haryana CM announces development projects for Gohana

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday announced several development initiatives for the Gohana Assembly constituency in Sonipat district, reaffirming the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and infrastructure expansion.



Addressing a gathering at the ‘Dhanyavaad Evam Vikas Rally’ in Gohana, Saini announced the construction of a sports stadium in the constituency. He said that Bhagwan Parshuram Virasat Park, along with a jogging track, will be developed over Drain No. 8, according to a statement.

A multi-storey parking facility along with commercial space will also be established on a PPP mode, subject to the availability of land.

In the healthcare and education sector, he announced the setting up of a Cardio Cath Lab on PPP mode at Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College, Khanpur Kalan.

He also stated that classes of the Physiotherapy College at the same institution will commence from the academic session 2027-28 after completion of the building.

Saini, while addressing the public meeting organised by Cooperation minister Arvind Sharma, made several key announcements aimed at strengthening civic and other infrastructure, an official statement said. These include the construction of Shiv Dham on Sonipat Road, subject to land availability, the establishment of a new 33 KV substation at Power House Meham Road in Gohana, and the upgradation of the 33 KV substation at Khanpur Kalan.

He also stated that a tourism resort will be established in Gohana, subject to the availability of two acres of land by the gram panchayat. A Transport Nagar will also be developed by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran, and plots will be allocated for social institutions in the upcoming HSVP sectors.