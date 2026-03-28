Sonia Gandhi’s health shows ‘improvement’

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s health is showing steady improvement, and she will be discharged from the hospital within one to two days, her doctors said on Friday.



The 79-year-old leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday night at around 10:22 pm after developing a fever.

According to hospital chairman Ajay Swaroop, Gandhi is “much better”, showing medical improvement and is comfortable.

“She is walking around and has taken her breakfast. Overall, her progress is smooth, and we hope that she will be fit to be discharged within a day or two,” he said.

According to the doctors attending the Congress leader, Gandhi is undergoing treatment for a systemic infection and is responding well to antibiotics.

She remains under the supervision of a team of senior doctors, who are closely monitoring her condition.

Sources said she is likely to stay under observation for a short period as a precaution, though her condition is stable and not serious.