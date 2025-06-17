‘Sonia Gandhi stable, doctors monitoring her health closely’

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who is undergoing treatment for a stomach-related issue

at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, is currently stable, an official statement said on Monday. The 78-year-old Congress leader was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening.

In the statement, Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said: “She was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital at 9 pm yesterday (15.06.2025, Sunday), under the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology for a stomach-related issue. She is currently stable, and the doctors are closely monitoring her health.”

On June 9, the former Congress president underwent a medical check-up at the same hospital.

Two days before the check-up, she underwent some tests at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure.