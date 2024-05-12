Sonia Gandhi spent more than 70% of MP funds on minorities: Shah

Raebareli (UP): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a blistering attack on senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, accusing her of “spending more than 70 per cent of her MP funds on minorities” and the Gandhi family of being experts in lying.

Rahul Gandhi is fighting the Lok Sabha elections from Raebareli the seat held by his mother Sonia Gandhi for the last two decades. She recently moved to the Rajya Sabha. Rahul Gandhi has also been fielded from Wayanad in Kerala.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed a rally in support of her brother Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of never visiting any village in his Varanasi constituency.

Raebareli will vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20.

Shah also addressed an election rally in Pratapgarh where he said that Rahul Gandhi can be scared of Pakistan’s atom bomb but the BJP is not; Pakistan-occupied Kashmir belongs to India and “we will take it”. He was referring to Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s remarks on Pakistan having the atom bomb.

At an election rally in Raebareli, Shah said, “You gave the Gandhi family a chance for years, but no development work has been done ... They (Congress) do not believe in development. They do not even come to you in your happiness and sorrows.”

Asking people to vote for BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh, the Union minister said, “We will connect Raebareli with Modiji’s development journey.”

“The ‘shahzada’ (prince) has come here to seek votes. You have been voting for many years. Have you received anything from the MP fund? If you have not received it, then where did it go? It went to their vote bank. Sonia Gandhi has spent more than 70 per cent of the MP funds on minorities,”

Shah claimed.