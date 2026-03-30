Sonia Gandhi shows ‘progress’, discharge expected soon: Doctors

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has made “excellent progress” and is now “absolutely normal”, with a decision on her discharge expected soon, doctors said on Monday.

She was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on March 24, around 10.22 pm, after developing a fever.

According to hospital chairman Ajay Swaroop, Gandhi remains on IV antibiotics, which will continue for a few more days, though all her parameters are within normal limits.

“The decision regarding her discharge will be taken jointly after discussion with the patient and the treating physician. Otherwise, she is hale and hearty,” he said.

Doctors said she is undergoing treatment for a systemic infection and is responding well to antibiotics. agencies